Benue APC Crisis Deepens As Police Teargas Anti-Austin Agada Group

There seems to be no end in sight for the intra-party crisis rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as policemen on Friday fired tear gas at anti-Austin Agada group who attacked the state’s party chairman while attempting to access the state secretariat of the APC in Makurdi.

The incident followed a letter written by the Chief of Staff to Governor Hyacinth Alia, conveying the governor’s instructions to the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, banning all political activities in the state indefinitely, allegedly over the insecurity occasioned by the influx of herders into the state.

“I write to inform you that His Excellency Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alla has banned all political gatherings in any form, be it inter or intra party or groups in Benue State till further notice,” the letter dated February 27, 2024 read.

“This has become necessary following Intelligence on the volatility of the security atmosphere in the state.

“It is certainly not news to you how the security atmosphere in the state has charged following the unprecedented influx of armed herdsmen in the state. You are by this notification invited to enforce this directive.”

Thereafter the police directed the state chapter of the APC group led by Agada not to hold its planned state executive committee meeting with some key party officials.

Despite the directive, the Agada group believed to be loyal to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, went ahead with the meeting but supporters of Governor Alia moved to the area to block the road leading to the venue.

But pandemonium broke out as Agada arrived at the party secretariat, with the anti-Agada supporters descending on him, prompting the police to shoot into the air and fire tear gas at the crowd to disperse them.