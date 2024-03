The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday revoked the licenses of 4,173 Bureaux De Change Operators, accusing the affected institutions of failing to observe regulatory provisions.

According to the apex bank, the move is part of efforts to restore confidence in the nation’s foreign exchange market.

Below is a full list of the affected BDCs