Gov Aiyedatiwa Orders Arrest, Prosecution Of Political Hoodlums In State

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has asked law enforcement agencies in the State, to arrest and prosecute anyone found to be engaged in violent political activities in the State.

He gave the directive while responding to reports on alleged attacks on some persons, and destruction of campaign materials in the wake of the visit of President Bola Tinubu to the State on Wednesday, 28th February 2024.

According to the statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Thursday, 29th of February, 2024, the Governor said his administration would not “tolerate any form of violence that is capable of threatening the peace and tranquillity of the State,” he said.

“As the Governor has said repeatedly, any political campaign that disturbs the peace in the State is unacceptable and must be met with the decisive actions of law enforcement agencies.

“It is pertinent to make it clear that nobody associated with the Governor or the government of Ondo State was involved in any of the reported activities ascribed to “political thugs” during the President’s visit to Owo and Akure,” the statement read in part.

Aiyedatiwa urged politicians and their followers, to ensure that their campaigns are issue-based, devoid of blackmail, and falsehood, and not capable of inciting the public and intimidating opponents in the State.