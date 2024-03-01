Kano Hisbah Commander Sheikh Daurawa Resigns After Gov. Yusuf’s Criticism

The Commander General of Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, has resigned from his appointment.

The head of the Kano Shari’a police tendered his resignation in a short clip posted on his official Facebook page on Friday.

Daurawa’s resignation came less than 24 hours after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf faulted the new method of operations being deployed by Hisbah against acts of immorality in the state.

While addressing Ulama at the Government House on Thursday, Gov. Yusuf, especially kicked against the mode of invading public places in the name of arresting prostitutes, an act he considered uncivilized.

READ ALSO: Join APC, Ganduje Appeals To Kano Governor

Governor Yusuf also frowned at Hisbah’s methods of arresting suspects, insisting the board must review its present operations to correct the wrongs in society.

While reacting to Governor Yusuf’s comment, the Daurawa explained that the Hisbah board under his stewardship has embarked on a series of activities to correct the immorality being perpetrated in the society, especially by social media influencers.

According to Sheikh Daurawa, Hisbah has done what he believes was right and under the tenets of Islam. He, however, noted that he would resign his appointment and wished the governor and his administration well.