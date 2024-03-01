Oba Ogunwusi, Yoruba Trad’Rulers Deliberate On Solutions To Kidnapping, Banditry At Summit

Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on Friday, March 1 hosted the 2024 Yoruba Security Summit, where he met with other traditional rulers in the South West region, and deliberated on practicable solutions to kidnapping and banditry in the region.

Held in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Oba Ogunwusi appealed to traditional leaders in the region to take full possession of their forests, homelands and farmlands in the fight against terrorist attacks.

While delivering his address at the Summit, Ooni of Ife, lamented increasing incidents of kidnapping and killing of traditional rulers and indigenes in Yoruba land.

He called on the Yoruba people not to neglect traditional powers in protecting and defending their land from external aggressors.

The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi who represented the Governor, Ademola Adeleke, advocated for the establishment of the state, as well as the local government Police.

He condemned politicians who hand over dangerous weapons, and engage youths in violent clashes in the region.

In his address titled ‘Kidnapping And Banditry: Overcoming The Twin Menace’, the Chairman of Police Service Commission, former Inspector General Solomon Erase, represented by Retired AIG, Olayemi Agunbiade, restated the need for the Police Force to take with all seriousness the safety of citizens.

He enjoined every citizen of the country, to be conscious of his environment, and report suspicious activities in their environment to security agencies.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, called on traditional rulers in the region, to set up community security networks that will be sponsored by local government chairmen.

“I suggest that the Ooni of Ife should call this kind of conference twice a year, where all traditional rulers will strategise how the Yoruba people can have a successful region within Nigeria,” he said.

Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba who escaped from kidnappers while on a journey in which two other traditional rulers were killed in the attacks, advised the government to beef up security measures in the region.

At the end of the summit, Professor of History, ‘Siyan Oyweo presented a 13-point communiqué which included; that traditional rulers should make use of the natural resources and powers to combat banditry and kidnapping, that South-West should organise a regional security summit that will include all stakeholders, that traditional rulers should take full possession of their forests, homelands and farmlands, and to adopt the parliamentary system of government

Some of the South West governors sent in their representatives.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, was represented by his Deputy, Prince Kola Aewusi. Governor of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, and Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa also sent their representatives, while a former deputy governor of Osun State, Sen. Iyiola Onisoore was also present at the summit.

All security agencies including the Military, The Police, Civil Defence, The Correctional Centre, The Amotekun, the Oodua People Congress, as well as local hunters, were also at the summit.

The Convener of the Summit, Ooni of Ife, and other prominent traditional rulers in Yoruba Land in attendance include; the kings of Owo in Ondo Town, Akure in Ondo State, Oke-Ila, Iragbiji, Osun State, Ijero-Ekiti, and Sagamu in Ogun State.