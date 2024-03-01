Tinubu Appoints New TCN Executive Directors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Nigerian professionals to serve as Executive Directors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), for a renewable term of four years.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Friday, said the appointment is part of the President’s diligent efforts to substantially enhance the quality and quantity of electric power wheeled across the nation’s power grid.

“The President expects that these Nigerians who have been appointed on the strength of their experience, competence level, qualifications, character, and dedication will commit themselves wholly to realizing the innovative and expansive energy vision of his administration, in addition to delivering consistently excellent service to the Nigerian people,” the statement read.

See list of the appointed Executive Directors below:

(1) Engineer Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye — Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider

(2) Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali — Executive Director, Independent System Operations

(3) Ochije Ogini Chukwuka — Executive Director, Finance & Accounts

(4) Abiodun Foluso Afolabi — Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services