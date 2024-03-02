Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu Is Dead

Nollywood comic, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, is dead, Channels Television has learnt.

A close associate of the family confirmed to Channels Television that the ace actor died on Saturday afternoon after he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Evercare Hospital, Lekki a few days ago.

Mr Ibu, 62, died of cardiac arrest after he had a relapse about a week ago and was rushed to the Lagos-based hospital.

Also, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rolla, confirmed the actor’s death.

Last year, the actor underwent surgery to remove one of his legs after soliciting help and prayers from fans.

Fans and colleagues of Mr Ibu have since been effusive with tribute in honour of the funnyman.

Mr Ibu’s death followed the passing of his colleague, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, who died on Friday and was buried on Saturday in his hometown, Iwo, in Osun State.