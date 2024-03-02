FG To Commence Lagos-Sagamu Long Bridge Repairs On Monday

The Federal Ministry of Works says repair works for the damaged Expansion Joints on the Long Bridge of the Lagos-Sagamu Expressway will commence by 7am on Monday, March 4, 2024, simultaneously on both bounds of the Bridge.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the repair works will take three weeks, and end by March 25, 2024.

“Consequently, traffic leaving and entering Lagos through the Long Bridge will

be narrowed to two lanes on both sides of the Bridge to enable the contractor

handling the repair works to commence works on the other two lanes of the

carriageways,” said the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr O. I. Kesha.

“Thus, all road users are advised to be patient and adhere to lane

discipline on both approaches to the Long Bridge and around the narrowed

sections on the Bridge.

“The earth road beside the Shagamu bound carriageway will be made

motorable, to serve as a complimentary road. Other road users are advised to

use alternative routes.”

She advised motorists to cooperate with traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimise discomfort during the duration of the repair works.