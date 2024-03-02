‘Great Talent,’ Gov Adeleke Mourns Nollywood Actor Quadri

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed his condolence on the death of Nollywood star, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, describing the deceased as a great talent.

Quadri died on Friday at the General Hospital in Ogbomoso, Oyo State where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness. The late actor was 45 years, and his death has thrown the industry into morning.

The governor in a statement by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, said the actor’s death was shocking and devastating.

He said Quadri was a delight to watch on the screen, radiating homes with laughter through his style of acting.

Commiserating with actor’s immediate family, especially his aged father, Alhaji Oyebamiji, the people of Iwoland and the movie industry as a whole, Governor Adeleke urged them to take consolation in a life of impacts, particularly in the acting profession.

“Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji (aka Sisi Quadri) was a delight to watch in movies. He was a great talent that illuminate homes and impart valuable messages. With his demise, the memory of the wonderful moments he created on the scenes, and more, the comical relief he inspires through his works will reverberate for years,” Adeleke was quoted as saying.

“I mourn his loss knowing well the great talent that is gone. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Iwoland, the movie industry, and everyone touched by this devastating experience.

“It is my sincere prayer that they get the strength to bear the hard moment his passage represents. May Almighty Allah grant his aljanah fridaos soul.”