Late Nollywood Actor ‘Sisi Quadri’ Laid To Rest In Osun

The remains of the late Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri were on Saturday interred in his hometown, Iwo in Osun State.

The comic actor was reported to have died on Friday while on admission at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

It was gathered that the actor’s remains were brought from Ogbomoso to Iwo on Friday evening.

Prayers were offered for the repose of his soul and his remains were interred according to Islamic rites on Saturday afternoon in front of his house located in Agbowo area of Iwo, Osun State.

The funeral of Sisi Quadri witnessed a large turnout, including relatives, residents, colleagues and mourners, who gathered to pay the deceased their last respects.

The news of the demise of Sisi Quadri was broken on social media by some of his professional colleagues, and members of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

The National President of TAMPAN, Bolaji Amusan popularly known as Mr Latin, also confirmed Sisi Quadri’s death in a post on Instagram.

The leader of the first theatre group the deceased joined in 1996, Mr. Toyin Olaiya, disclosed to newsmen that Oyebamiji took ill while working on location.

He disclosed that the 44-year-old father of two was ill and brought back from a movie location earlier this week.

Olaiya explained that he sent some of Quadri’s colleagues to visit him at the hospital, but learnt that he had been transferred to a private hospital in Iwo. He expressed shock at the unfortunate incident, saying he never thought the illness would result in his death.

Governor Ademola Adeleke in a news release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed described the untimely death of Sisi Quadri as shocking and devastating.

Adeleke commiserated with the immediate family of the late actor, especially his aged father, Alhaji Oyebamiji, the people of Iwoland and the movie industry as a whole, urging them to take consolation in a life of impacts, particularly in the acting profession.