VIDEO: I Discovered My Talent Mimicking Ebenezer Obey, Sunny Ade — Kent Edunjobi 

Singer Kent Edunjobi says he discovered and honed his music talent miming and mimicking music maestros Sir Ebenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade.

Edunjobi, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise breakfast programme on Saturday, also said he studied the late actor, playwright and musician, Hubert Ogunde, to produce the soundtrack for ‘Anikulapo’.

The ‘Ebenezeri’ crooner and leader of the Apex Choir of the Celestial Church of Christ in Ketu, Lagos, clinched the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for Best Soundtrack category for ‘Anikulapo’.

Watch video: