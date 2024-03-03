‘A Committed Democrat’: Sanwo-Olu Mourns Former Aide Owokoniran

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has mourned his former aide Abdulraheem Owokoniran, describing him as a “true democrat”.

Owokoniran, Sanwo-Olu’s former Senior Special Assistant on Works and Infrastructure, was reported to have died on Saturday.

Hours after his demise, the Lagos State governor said Owokoniran’s passage came as a rude shock.

“I am saddened by the death of one of our trusted party members in Lagos APC, Abdulraheem Owokoniran. He was a loyal party man and a committed democrat.

“He was an extremely loyal and great politician, who did his best for our party. He served Lagos State passionately during his tenure as Senior Special Assistant on Works and Infrastructure by contributing his quota to the growth and development of Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu said in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary Gboyega Akosile.

“Abdulraheem Owokoniran would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Surulere, Lagos APC, and the state as a whole. I pray that God will grant the soul of the beloved Abdulraheem Owokoniran eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus and grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

BELOW IS THE FULL CONDOLENCE MESSAGE