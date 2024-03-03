Former Super Falcons Goalkeeper Aluko-Olaseni Is Dead

A former Super Falcons of Nigeria goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, is dead.

Aluko-Olaseni passed away following an eight-year battle with cancer.

Mourning her death in a post on X, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), condoled with her family and prayed that she rests in peace.

“We are sad to hear of the passing of former @NGSuper_Falcons goal keeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni after an eight-year battle with cancer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May her gentle soul rest in peace,” the NFF wrote.

Aluko-Olaseni tended the goalpost for the Super Falcons between 2012 and 2013.

She also played for Rivers Angels in the Nigerian Women’s Premier League.