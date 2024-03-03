Mob Beat Two Policemen To Death In Edo After Accident Killed Three

Two policemen on escort duty have been beaten to death, and two others injured following a mob action at Ikpeshi in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident occurred after a Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to the escort duty policemen in the convoy of former Edo House of Assembly member Emmanuel Agbaje hit a motorcycle.

The accident is said to have resulted in the death of the rider, a woman, and her child.

Youth from the Ikpeshi community were said to have thereafter tracked the policemen down and beaten them to death.

Two of the other escort duty policemen were however rescued by operatives of the Edo State Vigilante Network in the area and are currently undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Edo State.

The spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command Chidi Nwabuzor who confirmed the incident disclosed that the four policemen were from Police Mobile Force (PMF) 19, Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

He also explained that investigation into the incident was ongoing after which the command would release more details to the public.