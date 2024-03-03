Our Performance Against City Was Very Good, Says Ten Hag

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag believes his side put in a very good performance against City on Sunday but were unlucky not to get a point out of the game

The Red Devils had a bright start as early as the eight-minute with a 26-yard screamer from Marcus Rashford to beat Ederson but a Phil Foden double turned the tide in City’s favour, before Erling Haaland put the game to rest in injury time

”I think also [in] defending, we closed the middle very good, we defended the box very good. So the performance from our side was very good.” he said in a post-match interview.

“It’s about getting behind the defending line and with the speed from Garnacho and Rashford. And I think that went very well – we were already up after a couple of minutes. Good breakthrough from Garnacho, Rashford was in the perfect scoring position and then, quickly after the goal from Rashford, we had our moments and more throughout the game.”

Ten Hag indicated that he was impressed with how his side’s tactical awareness, feeling they were simply undone in a couple of ‘defining moments’,

”We had our moments after it as well, to go for a second one. I think we defended very well. But then [there were] two I will say defining moments where we almost make a breakthrough and we conceded the first goal and also the second goal after also a defining moment, when Garnacho is through on the break. So yeah, then you are disappointed,” he said.

”We have to accept it, but it is what it is. But still, I think we had the opportunity to at least get one point, but also a win was possible.”

Despite the loss, the Dutchman believes his side are still improving and do not need to dwell on a bad night at Etihad.

“We had one bad, bad performance last week [against Fulham], where we didn’t play that well, but from this year on, I think we are really progressing. You have to get some points back, and then you have to win a game like today against City. And there are more coming games.”

”There are still many games to play and everyone can beat everyone. So things can quickly turn around. So we have to win our games. Number five could be a position for the Champions League, so, as I say, we have to fight for it.”