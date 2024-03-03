Report Bribe Seekers To Me, Tinubu Tells Qatari Investors

President Bola Tinubu has re-echoed his government’s resolve to fight corruption and create a good business environment, urging Qatari investors to report any Nigerian government official who asks for bribe.

Tinubu said this at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha, on Sunday, promising that his government will deal decisively with any entrenched interests in the country that undermine investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past. Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past because there is no obstacle in the future,” Tinubu said

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me. Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward. Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest. Nigeria is serious about revolutionizing investment promotion.

“We are removing obstacles today and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles. We have done so much within nine months. And I am assuring you, it is free entry and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country. Bring your investments”.

According to Tinubu, the war against corruption and insecurity in Nigeria had been significantly strengthened with the appointment of a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser (NSA).

“We have a man who has won many global awards for anti-corruption as an anti-corruption czar,” he said.

“My responsibility is to tell you that Nigeria is open for business and to assure you that your investments are safe in our hands. We have men and women of great reputation here. And we believe we can forge a good committee that will advance our discussions to fruitful conclusions.

“A nation is an artificial entity unless there are good people to drive it. People build great nations and we have great people. We are ready.”