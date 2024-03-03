SSANU Accuses FG Of Treating Members, NASU With ‘Disdain,’ Threatens Strike 

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has accused the Federal Government of treating its members and that of the Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) with “disdain”.

President Bola Tinubu had directed the payment of withheld salaries for university workers owing to their strike of 2022. But SSANU, NASU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) said they are yet to get salaries for the said period, threatening to go on strike.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the President of SSANU Mohammed Ibrahim alleged abandonment of the unions by the Federal Government.

“We have to speak like this because we have been clearly shown that we do not matter in the system. But we all know that there is no university that can function without the non-teaching staff because we are majorly populated by professionals. We own the engine of the administration of every university. They are treating this segment of staff with some disdain. It does not speak good of the system,” he said during the show.

He said the SSANU and NASU are yet to get a “dime” since President Tinubu’s approval of the payment of the salary backlog.

“We have been waiting and our patience is running out,” the SSANU chief said.