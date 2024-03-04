Iwobi Returns To Social Media Following AFCON Backlash

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has made a social media comeback after the backlash he received following Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final game against Cote d’Ivoire.

The Nigerian team lost 2-1 to the hosts, triggering a barrage of criticisms against the Fulham star. Iwobi, 27, had then deleted all posts on his Instagram handle but received support from the Federal Government, fellow footballers, and others.

But weeks after, the Super Eagle returned to the platform, posting a video he captioned, “Lately”.

The video was a snippet of what appeared to be a yet-to-be-released rap song.

His post elicited a barrage of comments from fans and followers.