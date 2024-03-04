×

Iwobi Returns To Social Media Following AFCON Backlash

The Nigerian team lost 2-1 to the hosts, triggering a barrage of criticisms against the Fulham star. Iwobi, 27, had then deleted all posts on his Instagram handle but received support from the Federal Government, fellow footballers, and others.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated March 4, 2024
Twitter
Nigeria vs Ivory Coast
Nigeria’s midfielder #17 Alex Iwobi controls the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has made a social media comeback after the backlash he received following Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final game against Cote d’Ivoire. 

The Nigerian team lost 2-1 to the hosts, triggering a barrage of criticisms against the Fulham star. Iwobi, 27, had then deleted all posts on his Instagram handle but received support from the Federal Government, fellow footballers, and others.

But weeks after, the Super Eagle returned to the platform, posting a video he captioned, “Lately”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @alexanderiwobi

The video was a snippet of what appeared to be a yet-to-be-released rap song.

His post elicited a barrage of comments from fans and followers.

More Stories