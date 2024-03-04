Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Qatar Trip

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Nigeria after a two-day trip to Qatar at the behest of the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Tinubu returned to the country on Monday evening. He arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 6:37 pm where he was welcomed by government dignitaries led by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Apart from Shettima, other top personalities who were present include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje and Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) Yusuf Bichi.

During his visit to the Asian nation, President Tinubu signed several agreements with the Qatari authorities ranging from education to sports.

He also spoke to the country’s business community about investment opportunities in Nigeria and assured them of his government’s resolve to make Nigeria the best investment destination.