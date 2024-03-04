Looting Of Abuja Warehouse A ‘Criminal Act,’ Says FCT Minister

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mariya Mahmoud has described the looting of a warehouse in the area as a “criminal act”.

Some suspected hoodlums had on Sunday looted the warehouse in the Gwagwa-Tasha of the FCT, carting away food items.

During an inspection tour of the facility on Monday, Mariya bemoaned the level of damage to the facility, expressing disappointment over the incident.

“I was at the Gwagwa-Tasha warehouse to ascertain the level of damage penultimate Sunday by hoodlums. This act is beyond hunger, it is a criminal act!!! What I saw was an unfortunate incident, a situation whereby hoodlums carted away all the grains and other foodstuff including the roofs and fence,” she wrote on her X handle after the visit.

“I am disappointed over the attitude of the youths within the area and those found culpable will be brought to book. Also, the Administration would establish a police post in all government warehouses across the territory going forward.”

Police authorities in the FCT had in the wake of the incident said 15 persons have been arrested.

“The Command wishes to state that normalcy has since been restored to the environ and the situation is very much under control, as fifteen(15) suspects were arrested, including two local security guards employed by the warehouse management,” the FCT police command said.

“Exhibits such as twenty-six (26) bags of maize, five motorcycles, and some vandalized aluminum roofings were recovered from the suspects.”

Sunday’s looting comes amidst the harsh economic conditions in the country. The cost of living has risen to new levels since the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria and the floating of the naira. Protests have also rocked several cities while looting of food trucks was reported in some places as citizens called on the Federal Government to address the issue.

But President Bola Tinubu is calling for patience, saying the reforms will yield results.