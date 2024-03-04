Looting Of Abuja Warehouse A Message To Tinubu By Frustrated Nigerians — Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, says Sunday’s looting of a government warehouse in Abuja reflects the frustration of majority of Nigerians grappling under the economic policies of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Adegboruwa, who was on Channels Television’s breakfast show, The Morning Brief, on Monday, said it is a message to the President and his economic team that there is a need to rejig the system to guaranty the survival of majority of Nigerians.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said, “Across all state in Nigeria presently there is crisis of survival from the part of the people. So, it is not just this particular occurrence, a truck bearing foodstuff was randomly attacked and looted. I do not support this in any way at all because we must have an environment where we can secure lives and property.

“But it is a reflection of the fact that the economic policies of the present administration are not helping the people of the country and of course these occurrences showcase the frustration that people are going through.”

“You know what they say that we pray that we don’t get to a position where the poor will rise up to be eating the rich. I think there is a message to the president and members of his economic team that there is need to rejig the system in such a way that will allow for survival of the majority of our people.”

READ ALSO: Residents Loot Govt Warehouse In Abuja

One of the policies of the Tinubu’s administration that has impacted the economy hugely with increase in cost of commodities is the removal of petrol subsidy. According to Adegboruwa, that policy has impacted negatively on the people. “Effect of the fuel subsidy removal has imposed hardship on the people in terms of moving from one end to the other. And of course, factories are closing down, there is high unemployment, cost of living is very high whilst the earning capacity remains the same or even lower,” he said.

Channels Television had reported that Abuja residents looted a warehouse belonging to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Department of Agriculture on Sunday.

The warehouse was raided by the residents who carted away foodstuff and other items.