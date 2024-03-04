VIDEO: Tearful Dangote Leads Tributes For Late Herbert Wigwe

An emotional Aliko Dangote struggled to hold back the tears when the funeral rites for the late Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings Herbert Wigwe began in Lagos State on Monday.

Dressed in black attire, the Chairman of the Dangote Group broke into tears as he paid tributes to Wigwe whom he described as brother and friend.

[READ ALSO] ‘A Visionary’: Captains Of Industries, Friends, Family, Associates Pay Tributes To Wigwe

“To immortalize my beloved friend, my brother, and my mentee, I have decided to designate one of the major roads leading to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex after him,” he said at the Eko Hotel in Lagos State.

“Out of the 120 kilometers of road, the largest stretch will now bear the name ‘Herbert Wigwe.’”

Watch the full video below: