VIDEO: ‘Unforgettable Wigwe’, Elumelu, Ovia, Awosika, Soludo, Peterside Relive Sweet Memories

Friends and associates have paid glowing tributes to the late Group Managing Director of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe.

Wigwe died on February 9, 2024 in a helicopter crash in the United States, alongside his wife and son as well as former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo. Two crew members also lost their lives in the ill-fated crash.

In an exclusive session with Channels Television, the founder and Chairman, Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia; Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu; Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside; Access Bank ex-Chair, Ajoritsedere Awosika, described the late Wigwe as an unforgettable personality whose life touched millions of lives.

Other personalities who paid tribute to the late Wigwe are Governor Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra) and Governor Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers); Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Chairman of the Ikwerre Local Governmetn Area, Samuel Nwanosike; as well as member representing Ikwerre Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Prince Nyeche.

