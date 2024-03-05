Alleged Terrorism: Alleged Suspects Who Killed Imo Monarch To Face Fresh Charges, March 12

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has filed a three-count terrorism charge against two suspected terrorists, Jude Iheme and Chika Madukwe, who allegedly kidnapped and killed the traditional ruler of Amanze Obowo Autonomous Community of Imo State, Eze Basil Njoku.

They were said to have killed the traditional ruler on December 17, 2022, after kidnapping and collecting a ransom of N4 million cash from his family.

In the charge, Iheme and Madukwe alongside others said to be at large, were said to have conspired to commit felony to wit, acts of terrorism contrary to section 26 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

They were also said to have armed themselves with guns and offensive weapons, attacked, kidnapped and killed the monarch on December 17, 2022.

The IGP also accused them of failing to volunteer information at their disposal to security agencies which could have led to apprehension of other kidnappers, contrary to section 16 of the same Terrorism Act.

When the charges were read to them before Justice Binta Nyako, they pleaded not guilty.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Simon Lough who led the prosecution for the Inspector General of Police, told the court that the Police has amended the charges following the arrest of more suspects by operatives.

He requested for a date for the other suspects to be brought to court to take plea in the amended charges.

Justice Binta Nyako granted the request and fixed March 12 for the fresh arraignment.

The judge ordered that the two defendants be remanded at Kuje Prison in Abuja and be returned to court on the adjourned date.