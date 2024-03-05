Drake Becomes First Artist To Surpass 95 Billion Streams On Spotify

Canadian rapper and singer, Aubrey Drake Graham popularly known as Drake, has become the first artist to surpass 95 billion streams across all credits on global audio streaming platform, Spotify.

This is according to a post by Chart Data, a music chart platform that tracks music performances.

“@Drake becomes the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 95 billion streams across all credits”.

The Grammy award-winning Canadian star was the third most streamed artist on Spotify in 2022 and the fourth most streamed in 2023.