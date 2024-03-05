IGP Reinforce Ban On PoS Machines At Police Facilities

As a result of increased public outcry over alleged illicit activities involving Point-of-Sale (PoS) machine operators and certain police officers, the Nigeria Police Force has reinforced its ban on the use of PoS machines and other electronic mobile money transaction devices within police stations and other facilities nationwide.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the ban is aimed at safeguarding the integrity and security of police operations while curbing corrupt practices and maintaining discipline within the Force.

The statement added that despite previous directives, some Commands and Formations have continued to flout the regulation, prompting a stern warning from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, of severe sanctions on the leadership of non-compliant units.

The IGP emphasised the risks associated with using electronic payment devices within police facilities, including the potential compromise of sensitive information, financial irregularities, and facilitation of illicit activities.

The IGP said any police officer or PoS operator found contravening the ban or engaging in illicit financial transactions will face appropriate disciplinary actions.

“The IGP urges all officers and personnel to comply with this directive without exception, and warns that any police officer or POS operator found contravening this order, or conniving to conduct illicit financial transactions will face appropriate disciplinary and criminal action in accordance with the extant laws and regulations, and the Command/Formation leadership will equally be held responsible,” the statement concluded.