Kane Shines As Bayern Beat Lazio To Reach Champions League Quarters

Bayern Munich overcame a first-leg deficit against Lazio as Harry Kane scored twice in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory to send the German side through to the Champions League quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate.

Trailing by a goal from the opening leg in Italy last month, Kane brought Bayern level in the 38th minute at the Allianz Arena before Thomas Mueller struck in first-half stoppage time.

Kane sealed the tie for Bayern when he tucked away a rebound midway through the second half, easing some of the pressure on outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel.

AFP