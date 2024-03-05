×

Kane Shines As Bayern Beat Lazio To Reach Champions League Quarters

Kane sealed the tie for Bayern when he tucked away a rebound midway through the second half, easing some of the pressure on outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated March 5, 2024
Twitter
harry-kane-bayern-lazio
Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates Bayern Munich’s German midfielder #42 Jamal Musiala (C9 and Bayern Munich’s Portuguese defender #22 Raphael Guerreiro during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second-leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio in Munich, southern Germany on March 5, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

 

Bayern Munich overcame a first-leg deficit against Lazio as Harry Kane scored twice in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory to send the German side through to the Champions League quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate.

Trailing by a goal from the opening leg in Italy last month, Kane brought Bayern level in the 38th minute at the Allianz Arena before Thomas Mueller struck in first-half stoppage time.

READ ALSO: Mbappe’s Brace Sends PSG Into Champions League Quarter-Final 

Kane sealed the tie for Bayern when he tucked away a rebound midway through the second half, easing some of the pressure on outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel.

AFP

More Stories