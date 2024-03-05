Lagos To Divert Traffic At Island-Iyana Oworo Bound Carriageway

Following the rehabilitation works on the Third Mainland Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works, the Lagos Government has announced a traffic diversion at the Island-Iyana Oworo Bound Carriageway.
Announcing the diversion in a statement on Tuesday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the Island-Iyana Oworo bound lane will be closed to vehicular traffic from midnight on Wednesday 6th till noon on Thursday 7th March 2024.
“Consequently, motorists plying this route are advised to use the alternative routes previously provided during this period,” the statement read.
“Kindly note that the Iyana-Oworo inwards Island bound carriageway will remain open to motorists heading to the Island during this period. The initial traffic diversion arrangements on the bridge will return after this 36-hour closure.”
He thanked Lagos residents for their continuous patience, appealing for continued cooperation with the traffic management officials deployed to the axis to minimize discomfort during this closure.
See the full statement below:
