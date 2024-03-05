NBC Will Follow Due Process Under My Watch — New DG, Ebuebu 

The new Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Charles Ebuebu, has promised to follow due process in the regulation of broadcast stations in the country.

The new NBC boss made this known in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday after a meeting with the Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr John Momoh.

Ebuebu, who replaced Balarabe Illelah as Director-General of NBC last October following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, promised to end any arbitrary sanction on media stations in the country while not sparing consistent wrongs by defaulters.

He said the NBC Code will be reviewed to facilitate an enabling industry that allows operators thrive.

Ebuebu said, “There are two sides to a coin: one one hand, there is a perception that the NBC has been overreaching in the applications of sanctions. It’s been said that we did not follow due process and all of that.

“Basically, the takeaway for me is that, it has been an arbitrary process. Now, part of my training as a lawyer is the fact that we will definietly put together a transparent process. I don’t want to particular details. It’s still in process but I can assure you (that) there is going to be a change in that perception, it’s going to be transparent so much so people will be allowed to speak, they will be allowed to defend themselves.

“The issues will be analysed based on the code. We are going to have a code review where all inputs will be taken in and that will address that perception.

“Now, on the other side of it, it’s sort of strange to have a policeman who cannot issue a fine. of course, the case is in court and I can talk about its legality or otherwise.”