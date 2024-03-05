Osun State Judiciary Workers Suspend Strike

The Osun State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, has suspended its industrial action.

The union had declared an indefinite industrial action on November 22, 2023, due to a faceoff with the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

But in a Tuesday statement signed by the chairman of JUSUN in the state, Gbenga Eludire, the workers announced the suspension of the strike.

Eludire, in the statement, also directed judiciary workers in the state to resume work on Monday, March 11, 2024.

READ ALSO: You Are The Last Hope Of Common Man, Tinubu Tells Justice Ariwoola, Other ECOWAS Judges

It read partly: “Pursuant to the tripartite Memorandum of Agreement signed between the Government of Osun State under the Governorship of Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, the Management of Osun State judiciary under the supervision of the Hon, Justice O.A. Ojo, the Hon. Chief Judge of Osun State and, the JUSUN leadership under the supervision of Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, the National President of JUSUN;

“Having duly fulfilled, either entirely or partially, all stipulated conditions outlined in the MoA, with any outstanding conditions deemed obligatory for prompt fulfillment to validate this course of action.

“In view of the foregoing, I hereby announce the immediate suspension of the strike action initiated by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Osun State Branch, which commenced on November 22, 2023, and members are directed to resume duty on Monday, March 11, 2024.”

Eludire emphasized that no judicial officer or member of the union in the state should be victimized as a result of the strike.