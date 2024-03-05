Tinubu Taking Bold Steps To Correct ‘Anomalies’ In Nigeria, Says Senator Sani

Despite the biting economic hardship in Nigeria with inflation hitting 29.90 percent, a lawmaker Senator Sani Musa has backed President Bola Tinubu to fix the “anomalies” facing the country.

The removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira by the Tinubu-led government have heightened economic hardship in Nigeria as the cost of living pushes new levels. Protests have broken out in several parts of the country owing to that.

But Senator Sani says the moves are needed to reposition the economy.

“When you said the government has spent; the government has done this, one thing I believe is that from the inception of democracy in this country, we did not get it right,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

“Our leaders, when they came in, maybe they just want to win elections, maybe they want to be in that office, but they don’t have a futuristic and realistic ideology. ‘Look, what will I do after eight years?’ ‘How will I want to see Nigeria after eight years?’ They do not have that kind of thinking and what do you expect today?

“Definitely, you will see that most of their policies are somersaulting. You will see that they are bringing more hardship to Nigerians. Now with the coming of this administration, it looks at the books and it found out that so many things did not go right. It takes a bold leader to be able to say, ‘Look, I must correct those anomalies I saw’ and that is what President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing.”

According to him, with time, the reforms of the Tinubu government will begin to yield results.

“By the time these policies start translating into real actions, you will be able to understand why previously we should have planned,” the Niger East lawmaker said.

“So with what you are saying, I will cop to telling you that what this administration is doing and what we in the legislature are doing at the moment is to give Nigeria that rightful place that is supposed to happen.”