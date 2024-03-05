UAE Has Not Lifted Visa Ban On Nigeria, Says Presidency

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is yet to lift the visa ban on Nigeria, according to the presidency.

Reports were indicating that the ban had been lifted. But the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President Bayo Onanuga has refuted the claims which were credited to him.

“UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document in circulation is not authorised either by the Nigerian government or the UAE,” Onanuga posted on his X handle on Tuesday evening.

The UAE had in October 2022 banned Nigerians and citizens from 19 other African countries from entering its borders.

Following the move, the country’s authorities issued a notice to travel agents and trade partners to reject all applications.

Owing to the ban, both countries’ authorities have been in diplomatic logjam about travel restrictions.