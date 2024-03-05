VIDEO: Global Community Should Reject Stolen Oil From Nigeria  — Rear Admiral Hassan

Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan has stressed the need for the international community to collectively reject stolen crude oil.

“We should push for stolen crude not to be accepted by foreign (state) actors,” the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Nigerian Navy, said on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, on Tuesday.

He also called for the deactivation of about 1,000 oil wells abandoned by International Oil Companies in the Niger Delta area, while urging the judiciary to speed up judgements in the cases of arrested oil thieves.

The military top official said petroleum regulatory organisations should compel international oil companies to deactivate oil wells after operations.

Rear Admiral Hassan said stolen oil in Nigeria are usually taken out of the country and refined somewhere.

“This shows the involvement of foreigners in Nigeria’s oil theft. So, there’s a need for the international community to start rejecting stolen oil,” he said.

