‘Your Prayers Mean The World To Me’, Kate Henshaw Breaks Silence After Mother’s Demise

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has broken her silence after her mother’s demise.

In an Instagram post she shared on Monday, the actress said the public’s ‘prayers mean the world to her during this difficult time’. and urged them to keep her family in their thoughts.

She said, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my mother on March 1st, 2024,” the actress wrote. “Your prayers mean the world to me during this difficult time. Please keep my family in your thoughts. Rest in peace, Mummy. Love.”

This is coming after the actress lost her mother on Saturday, March 1. The sad news was disclosed by the national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, while also disclosing that Nollywood legend Mr. Ibu had passed away the same day.

Colleagues in the industry as well as fans have taken to the comments to express their condolences.