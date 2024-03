The funeral ceremony for the late group managing director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has continued with Night of Tributes at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Activities leading to his burial started on Monday with a ceremony tagged Herbert Wigwe: Celebrating Professional Excellence.

He alongside his wife and son died in a helicopter crash on 9 February 2024 in the United States on his way to attend the Super Bowl LVIII championship in Las Vegas.

Watch the event below: