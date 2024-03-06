Tinubu Congratulates Adesina For Winning Awolowo Leadership Prize

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, on the award of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

Adesina joined the pantheon of other previous winners of the award such as Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka; former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, and lawyer-educationist, Chief Afe Babalola.

Tinubu in a statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, commended the AfDB President for his visionary and noble endeavour to transform agriculture in Africa and ensure food security on the continent, recalling the growth enhancement schemes revolutionizing Nigeria’s agriculture value chains he introduced as the then Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

READ ALSO: ‘You Represent Nigeria’s Best’, Presidents, Diplomats Celebrate As Adesina Bags Awolowo Prize

The President acknowledged Adesina’s unblemished records, tried and tested integrity, as well as his immense leadership and development strides, particularly in agriculture, efforts of which have earned him numerous honours and recognition globally, including the World Food Prize in 2017.

Tinubu wished the AfDB President more success at AfDB and strength in his service to Africa and to humanity at large.

The award was given to Adesina in a ceremony attended by several African leaders, present and former governors among others, in Lagos on Wednesday.