UN Condemns Boko Haram’s Abduction Of IDPs In Borno

The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday strongly condemned the abduction of internally displaced persons (IDPs), many of them women, boys and girls, in Borno State.

The insurgents struck three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Ngala tow, the headquarters of Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area at the border of Cameroon where the terrorists are most active.

The exact number of people abducted remains unknown but is estimated at over 200 people.

In a statement by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Fall, he sympathised with the families of the victims.

”I stand in solidarity with the families of all those abducted, especially children, and their communities and urge those who have abducted them to release them without harm.”

”On behalf of the United Nations, I remind all parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm.”

Mr Fall urged the government to improve living standards at the camp to prevent future attacks.

”In addition, I urge authorities and other partners to provide more livelihood opportunities for IDPs in camps in Borno State, alongside ongoing efforts for lasting solutions, to reduce the risks of insecurity and violence faced by IDPs.”

”More than two million people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states have fled to garrison towns where they have few, if any, livelihood options. Those who venture beyond the protective trenches surrounding these towns to forage or farm do so at great peril, with killings, abductions, forced recruitment and sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) rampant.”

”Two days to the commemoration of International Women’s Day, this incident is a stark reminder that women and girls are among those most affected by conflict. The crisis in the BAY states is disproportionately affecting women, boys and girls. There is a high prevalence of GBV against women and adolescent girls, while boys are targeted for recruitment by NSAGs.”