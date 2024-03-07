Imo Assembly Confirms 12 Commissioner-Nominees

The Imo State House of Assembly has confirmed and cleared 12 commissioner-nominees appointed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chike Olemgbe, made this known shortly after the screening of the 12 members at the House of Assembly on Thursday.

Those cleared included Anselem Anyanwu, Ralph Nwosu (immediate past Commissioner for Works), Declan Emelumba (Immediate past Commissioner of Information and Strategy), Chimezie Amadi (immediate past Commissioner of Digital Economy and E-Govt), ⁠Obinna Onyeocha-Everistus, Ejike Emenike (Immediate past Commissioner for Environment), Cosmos Maduba (Immediate past Commissioner for Agriculture Natural Resources)

Other commissioner nominees confirmed were Chika Abazu, Bede Eke (former Federal lawmaker), Modestus Osakwe (former state lawmaker), Obinna Onwuegbu, and Nkechi Ugwu (immediate last commissioner of women affairs).