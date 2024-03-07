‘The Most Handsome 77-Year-Old Man,’ Yul Edochie Celebrates Father’s Birthday

Encomiums – including from his son Yul – have continued to pour in like rain for veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie who is celebrating his 77th birthday on Thursday.

The actor flooded his Instagram handle with pictures in different outfits thanking God for his life that he captioned, “Ibobo 77”.

While there were praises for the actor on the post, his son Yul Edochie also took to his Instagram handle to celebrate him.

Yul described him as the “most handsome 77-year-old man” wishing him many more beautiful years filled with God’s blessings.

“A very happy birthday to you, Daddy, The Lion of Africa. The Legendary Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie,” he said.

“The most handsome 77-year-old man. Ibobo Umueri. The Greatest. I wish you many more beautiful years filled with God’s blessings. May God lead you always.”