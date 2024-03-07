Yobe Varsity ASUU Threatens To Halt Activities Over N145m Allowance, Other Issues

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Yobe State University branch, has resolved not to participate in any post-graduate academic activities until the institution pays the N145m Earned Academic Allowance backlog.

On Wednesday, the group said the decision was to salvage the university from continuing on the wrong path of disregard for the laws and procedures of the university.

Chairman of the university’s ASUU branch, Ahmed Ibrahim, told journalists in Damaturu that the union has outlined nine points of “deliberate attempt to subvert the university’s autonomy and abuse of due process by some individuals.”

Among the demands made by the union was the “release of N145m Earned Academic Allowance”.

The union also said the registrar’s office was being illegally occupied by one Dr. Kalli Gazali.

According to them, Dr. Gazali has continued to sign the university’s documents and attend statutory meetings in the name of the Registrar after his retirement in September 2023.

Ibrahim explained also that the office of the bursar has remained vacant despite the external advertisement for the position in September 2023, and subsequent interviews conducted in November 2023.

Apart from the welfare of the lecturers, the union also had concerns about the welfare of the students.

For instance, it raised issues over the scarcity of hostels and lack of cheaper shuttle buses for the students, which forces the students to miss lectures.

According to Ibrahim, there are only three shuttle buses at one location which is inadequate for the thousands of students who reside in town due to the non-availability of accommodation.

Also, the union wants the university management to implement what it says is the N77m promotion arrears of its members, and issue appointments to casual and part-time staff who have served the university temporarily in the last 10 to 15 years, instead of employment of new ones.

The union revealed that it is working closely with its national body to ensure it protects the university for the greater good and it will not hesitate to take measures that are of interest to the institution.