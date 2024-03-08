‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Akira Toriyama Dies At 68

The creator of Japan’s hugely popular and influential “Dragon Ball” comics and anime cartoons, Akira Toriyama, has died aged 68, his production team said Friday. First serialised in 1984, “Dragon Ball” is one of the best-selling manga franchises of all time and has spawned countless anime series, films and video games. Toriyama died on March 1 because of a blood clot on the brain, a statement posted to the official “Dragon Ball” account on X, formerly Twitter, said. Advertisement

"It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation," said the statement attributed to Toriyama's Bird Studio, which praised the artist's "great enthusiasm". "He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world," the statement added. "We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come." "Dragon Ball" features a boy named Son Goku who collects magical balls containing dragons to help him and his allies in a fight to protect the Earth from evil enemies. Toriyama was already famous for his comedy manga "Dr Slump" in the early 1980s when he created "Dragon Ball", which he said was inspired by Chinese-style kung fu movies. The 1990s brought the beloved cartoon "Dragon Ball Z", and Toriyama was also part of the design team for the massively successful "Dragon Quest" games. Not all the spin-offs have been a hit, however, with the live-action 2009 movie "Dragonball Evolution" flopping at the box office and attracting withering reviews. Publishing house Shueisha, whose weekly "Shonen Jump" magazine serialised the "Dragon Ball" comics, said it was "greatly saddened by the sudden news of his death".