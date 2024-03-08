Flying Eagles Begin African Games With 2-1 Loss To Uganda

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria started their campaign in the men’s football event at the 13th African Games in Ghana with a 2-1 defeat to Uganda.

The opening Group B match was played at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Legion on Thursday night.

The Nigerian team coached by Ladan Bosso’s conceded first in the 34th minute against expectations but battled back to equalize and ended the first half level.

They would however concede again in the second half to hand all three points to their East African counterparts.

The second half pressure from the Junior Cranes payed off with Ivan Irinimbabazi eventually getting the winning goal in the 81st minute.

The Nigerian team must now get results from their remaining games against South Sudan and Senegal to be able to go through from the group.