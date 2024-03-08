Food Crisis: DSS Confirms Looting Of Warehouses, Food Trucks In North-East

The Department of State Services on Friday, put to rest speculations and reports doing the rounds on looting of warehouses and food trucks in the North-East as a result of the food crisis which has led to widespread hunger across the country.

A rise in cost of living as a result of a soaring inflation rate to about 29.90 per cent in January, and a skyrocketing foreign exchange rate to about ₦1,594/$1 as of 10:53 am Friday, has thrown the country into an economic crisis it has yet to recover from.

Chairman, the North-East forum of the DSS, Babagana Bulama while speaking at the 15th conference of the North-East directors of the state services at Damaturu, Yobe State, said the rising prices of goods has motivated hoodlums to take advantage of the crisis to attack warehouses, and vehicles with goods, particularly foodstuff being transported from one state to the other.

He said; “This edition is taking place at a time when the insecurity of the nation bothers on criminality, especially the trace of Book Haram insurgency, banditry and kidnapping which have been on the forefront, now overtaken by social securities issues comprising of food crisis, to hoarding of foodstuff, hunger in the land, starvation and renewed threats of protests by organised labour groups such as the Nigerian Labour Congress, and others.

“Similarly, the rising prices of goods have motivated hoodlums to take advantage of the challenges to attack warehouses, and vehicles with goods, particularly food stuff being transported from one state to the other. The situation is also being exploited by economic saboteurs who are bent on destroying the economy. It is pertinent to mention that all this is happening barely a year after the 2023 general election.”

On his part, the Director, DSS Yobe State, Abdulkadir Inusa, argued that while the threats being faced remain significant, particularly due to the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) and the Boko Haram insurgencies, the state was making progress in the fight against terrorism.

“This progress, however, would not have been possible without the support of the state government and other stakeholders. I want to express my appreciation to the governor of Yobe State for his unwavering support for the security of Yobe State. His help has been a beacon of hope in these challenging times,” he said.

Governor Mai Buni who was represented by his deputy, Idi Barde-Gubana, asked the security to take proactive measures, as the state is faced with many security challenges.

He said; “As we are aware Yobe State like any other state has its share of its challenges to contend with as it bothers that Yobe State is nearer to Borno state, the epic centre of Boko Haram insurgencies. They also share international boundaries with Niger Republic which has become a transit route for terrorists. This has therefore made us one of the most affected by the crisis caused by Boko haram. Similarly, Yobe State is not free from herders/farmers’ seasonal crisis. We are also contending with the upsurge in social maladies such as rape and drug abuse, especially among the youths.”

Barde-Gubana called on all security stakeholders in the state, to act fast and protect the lives and properties of indigenes.

He said; “We must act on any information that is provided because to be informed is to be forewarned. As the saying goes, security is the business of everybody. If you see something, say something to the appropriate authorities.