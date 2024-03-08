IWD 2024: Gov Bago’s Wife Pushes For Inclusion Of Women With Disabilities In Opportunities

In marking the yearly International Women’s Day, wife of the Governor of Niger State, Fatima Bago, has assured women with disabilities of the government’s commitment, to providing them with equal and easy access to education, as well as economic opportunities in Agriculture.

Fatima committed while speaking during an interactive session with Women in Minna on Friday.

The women, who had earlier embarked on a walk along major roads in the state capital, agreed that government should take a leadership role in women’s affirmative action, especially for women with disabilities.

With this year’s celebration themed ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’, the IWD is usually marked every March 8.

Eulogising the resilient spirit of Nigerian women, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, had earlier congratulated women, saying they deserved all the respect.

Akpabio, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, lauded Nigerian women, recognising them as a full package and a special breed.

Akpabio appreciated their daily struggles and described them as resilient, industrious, and unwavering.

He said the theme of this year’s celebration was apt because no nation succeeds without investing in women, as it is popularly agreed that “Train a woman, and you train a nation”.

The Senate President assured that the National Assembly under his chairmanship, will continue to advocate for the improved welfare of women, adding that; “We are very conscious that failure to invest in women is akin to killing development and destroying a nation.”