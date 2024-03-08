IWD: Remi Tinubu Advocates For More Investment In Women

The wife of the president, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has advocated for more investment in women in commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD).

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Tinubu argued that more investment in women would accelerate progress in all spheres of the economy.

She said; “This is the time to invest in women more than ever. Accelerating progress in any sphere requires that women have to be more involved.

“That is why I see investing in women, not as charity, but as a strategy to build the future of our dear nation, Nigeria. Equipping you with education, resources and opportunities to unleash your full potential, supporting your businesses, helping to dismantle economic barriers, and ensuring your voices are heard is a very crucial step.”

Themed ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’; Tinubu called for cooperation from every stakeholder across the economy, adding that every woman needed help as she created a pathway to progress.

She said; “Therefore, my question to all women is: what are you doing to help the other woman? How are you investing in her?

“Let us all come together, bond and love one another. This is the pathway to accelerated progress. I charge all women; just pull a sister up, one at a time. You will be amazed at what we can achieve collectively.”

Her call comes as the world celebrates the yearly IWD every March 8.