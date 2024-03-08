Rivers Politics: Councilor Representing Wike’s Ward Resigns, To Support Fubara

The councillor representing Nyesom Wike’s Ward in the Obio/Akpor Legislative Council of Rivers State (Rumuodomaya), Achor Nna, has resigned.

In a letter and video sent to the Executive Chairman of the Akpor Local Government Area, Rumu Odomaya of the state, seen by our correspondent on Friday, said he was subsequently going to “identify myself with the administration of governor Siminalayi Fubara”.

“This decision is personal to me. And it very important I tell myself the truth today, that I and my supporters will identify with Fubara, and will work with him to make sure that the state is moved forward,” he said in the video.

See Nna’s resignation letter below: