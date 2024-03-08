Six Policemen Killed As Suspected Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Ebonyi

Some suspected gunmen, in the early hours of Friday, attacked a police checkpoint at Ebiya Bridge along the Hilltop area of Ebonyi Local Government area of Ebonyi State.

Sources in the area confirmed that six policemen were brutally killed, and two girls suspected to be civilians were said to have equally been killed during the violent attack.

Recall that the attack on police operatives at Ebiya Bridge police checkpoint is not new as a similar incident happened on November 17, 2023, where two police officers on patrol were murdered by suspected gunmen.

The Ebonyi Police Command is yet to confirm this latest incident as several calls placed to the Acting Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, remained unanswered.