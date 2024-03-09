Hundreds Of Mourners Arrive As Wigwe’s Burial Holds In Rivers

Hundreds of mourners have arrived in Isiokpo community in Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State for the funeral service of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holding, Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, and son Chizi.

The funeral service is being held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lion of Judah parish, Isiokpo.

The funeral service for the esteemed banker and philanthropist Herbert Wigwe commenced promptly at 11:00 AM today. Mourners, including friends, associates, and well-wishers from both local and international communities, have gathered to pay their final respects.

The sombre occasion marks the end of an era for the financial world, as Wigwe’s legacy extends far beyond his professional achievements. His unwavering commitment, according to the tributes that poured in after his demise, to social causes and community development has left an indelible mark on countless lives.

Following the service, the interment will take place, where family members and close friends will bid their farewells.

Present at the service are; Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, business leader Aliko Dangote, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, Gov. Alex Otti, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Gov. Babajide Sawno-Olu, and other notable captains of industry.

Other top dignitaries in attendance are Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and State Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, who is the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the burial ceremony.

Also at the funeral are Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Dr. Godknows Igali, a former Nigerian diplomat, among many others.

Wigwe, his wife, and his son, the former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, were all in the Airbus Helicopter EC 130B4 with registration number N130CZ, which crashed near Halloran Springs, California, on February 9, 2024.