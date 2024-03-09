Musa Absent, Luton’s Gabriel Osho In For Nigeria’s Friendlies Against Ghana, Mali

Captain Ahmed Musa has been left out of the Super Eagles’ squad for the March friendly games against Ghana and Mali with Luton’s Gabriel Osho handed his first Nigeria’s call up.

Musa was part of the Nigerian side that reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but did not play a single minute in the competition.

Osho, who was born to Nigerian parents in England, will have the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles after agreeing to feature for the three-time African champions.

Ihefu SC of Tanzanian star Benjamin Tanimu also got his maiden call-up for the Super Eagles.

While Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tyronne Ebuehi, Cyril Dessers, Wilfred Ndidi, and Sadiq Umar made a comeback to the team, players who featured at the AFCON dominate the team.

Nigeria will take on Ghana on March 22nd before playing Mali on the 26th of the same month. The games are preparatory for the World Cup qualifiers later in June when the Super Eagles face South Africa.