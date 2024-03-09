Shettima Meets With Parents Of Abducted Kaduna Students, Assures Of Victims Safe Return

Vice President Kashim Shettima has met with the leaders of the Kuriga community in Kaduna State and the representatives of families of students abducted in the state.

Close to 300 students of LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were abducted earlier in the week.

But at the meeting on Saturday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, Shettima assured of the government’s resolve to ensure the students are rescued.

Governor @ubasanius, Malam Balarabe Abbas, the Minister of Environment, the Rt Hon. Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman and other senior government officials have welcomed the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima at the Airforce Base in Kaduna.

Leave No Stone Unturned In Rescuing Kaduna School Pupils, President Tinubu Orders Security Agencies * VP Shettina meets security agencies, stakeholders in Kaduna, assures of lasting solution Advertisement President @officialABAT, GCFR, has directed security agencies to leave no stone… pic.twitter.com/lJoNodJt9e — Senator Kashim Shettima (@officialSKSM) March 9, 2024

He told them that the president has instructed security agencies to leave no stone unturned until all the kids are rescued while urging the media to be circumspect in their reportage about the incident.

According to him, the Federal Government shares in their pains over the mass abduction.

At the event, Governor Uba Sani thanked Shettima for the visit as well as the untiring efforts of the Federal Government towards the safe return of the abducted students.

Governor Sani expressed optimism that all the children will return unhurt. He, however, appealed to the media not to sensationalize or politicize the incident, noting that such could jeopardize the ongoing rescue efforts by security forces.